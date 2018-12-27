PM Modi addresses 'Jan Aabhar' rally, says 'Himachal Pradesh like my home'

India

oi-PTI

By Pti

Dharamshala, Dec 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that development projects worth ₹26,000 crore were under way in various sectors in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a 'jan abhaar' rally to celebrate one year of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister also said the State was like home and he had learnt a lot while travelling through it.

Modi said he felt great happiness seeing those he worked with become front line leaders.

He described Himachal Pradesh as the land of brave soldiers who were ever ready to make supreme sacrifices at the border.

Congratulating Thakur on completing one year as Chief Minister, Modi said, "Himachal Pradesh is like my home. I worked here for several years for the party's organisational work."

The Prime Minister will release a booklet on the achievements of the BJP government.

Modi went through an exhibition put up by the State government to showcase benefits of State and Centre-sponsored welfare schemes.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Kangra BJP MP Shanta Kumar and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda when he reached the helipad in Dharamshala.