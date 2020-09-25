PM Modi addresses BJP workers from all over India on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary

India

New Delhi, Sep 25:

New Delhi, Sep 25: PM Narendra Modi takes part in the celebrations of Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana on the occasion of his birth anniversary, via video conferencing.

BJP national president JPNadda & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attend the event.

Addressing party karyakartas on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji's birth anniversary, Modi said,''I wish good health to the families of lakhs of BJP workers who're immersed in serving the society during the pandemic. The way these workers have helped the society is an inspiration for all of us.''

''The contribution of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji to make India better as a country and society inspires generations. The path he has showed to every BJP worker instils confidence in us,'' he said.

''Time has proved that his vision was futuristic. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji has a major contribution in whatever is happening today to build India into a global leader of the 21st century,'' Modi said.

In 2014, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Birth Anniversary - 25th September was declared the Antyodaya Diwas. It was on this day that the Rural Development Ministry revamped it's existing skill development program called Aajeevika Skills as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) which emphasizes greater access, coverage and quality.

In doing so, the ministry used its knowledge gained over 15 years in implementing skill training programs. DDU-GKY is now a demand driven placement-linked skilling initiative which seeks to enable rural poor youth to benefit from national and international employment opportunities.

The spirit of Antyodaya Mission lies in 'reaching out to the last person'. Rural Development Ministry is also working towards this motto through reaching all eligible rural youths of India. Over the period of time, DDU GKY has proven to be an effective rural development initiative for rural youths by providing both market linked skilling and sustainable wage employment opportunities.

Therefore working towards this motto and to commemorate Antyodaya Diwas 2020, Rural Development Ministry is celebrating this day for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) with their skilled and enthusiastic beneficiaries and other stakeholders spread across the country.

During this pandemic time, the Ministry is virtually celebrating this auspicious day with all States and Union Territories, Project Implementing Agencies, Employers and rural youths from all over the country.