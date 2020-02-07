Peace and humanity won in Bodo accord: PM Modi in Assam

oi-Mousumi Dash

Guwahati, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressing a huge mass in Kokrajhar area, Assam where he participated in the celebrations of the signing of Bodo Peace agreement said that the agreements signed in 1993 and 2003 could not bring permanent peace in BTAD; there is no more demand left with signing of this Bodo Accord.

The PM was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to Assam since the state witnessed anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

PM Modi added, "Today is the day to acknowledge the support of all the young people belonging to All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary & Assam Govt, who played a very positive role for this agreement."

He also added, "After five decades, with full harmony, the expectations and aspirations of every partner associated with the Bodo Land Movement have been respected."

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed preparations in Kokrajhar ahead of PM's visit to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo agreement.

The Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti said that the state police is completely prepared ahead of the PM's visit.

PM Modi's visit comes days after the Assam government signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital on January 27.

According to a government agreement, as the even is celebrations of the signing of Bodo agreement, therefore, nearly four lakh people are expected to attend the event from the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) districts and all over Assam.