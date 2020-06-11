PM Modi addresses 95th annual plenary of Indian Chamber of Commerce: Key points

PM Modi addresses 95th annual plenary of Indian Chamber of Commerce: Key highlights

Delhi, June 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on Thursday addressed at the 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing.

The PM at the address said as India is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, there are other challenges also like floods, locusts, hailstorm, fire in oil well in Assam, small earthquakes, two cyclones that we are fighting against together.

All Indians should learn to be self reliant says PM Modi at ICC’s 95th annual plenary session

Here are the key points of the address

While batting for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister said Indians should learn to be self-reliant. Aatam Nirbhar lessons start at home and time has come for India to become self-reliant.

Everything that the country is forced to import, how it should be made in India itself, how India should become an exporter of the same products in future, we have to work faster in this direction.

Indian farmers have got their true freedom owing to the recent reforms. They can go to any part of the country to sell their produce. Recent decisions taken by Centre for farmers have freed the agriculture economy from years of slavery.

Industries will have to think about how they will turn India into a net exporter of products.

Indian are saving a total of Rs 19,000 crore due to the usage of LED bulbs. Carbon emissions have also reduced for using LED.

At this time we have to take the country's economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'. This isn't the time for a conservative approach. It's time for bold decisions and bold investments. It's time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain.

Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian artware in other countries'. This path shown by Swami Vivekananda should be the inspiration for India in post-pandemic world.

DBT, JAM have helped millions of beneficiaries.

We have to revive the historical excellence of West Bengal in the manufacturing sector. We have always heard "What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow". We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together.