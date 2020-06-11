PM Modi addresses 95th annual plenary of Indian Chamber of Commerce: Key points

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Delhi, June 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the country needs to be self reliant and change coronavirus pandemic into a turning point, on the occasion of the 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing.

The PM said as India is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, there are other challenges also like flood, locusts, hailstorm, fire in oil well, small earthquakes, two cyclones that we are fighting against together.

While batting for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister said Indians should learn to be self reliant.

Here are the key points of the address

Aatamnirbhar lessons start at home and time has come for India to become self-reliant.

Everything that the country is forced to import, how it should be made in India itself, how India should become an exporter of the same products in future, we have to work faster in this direction.

Indian farmers have got their true freedom due the recent reforms. They can go to any part of the country to sell their produce. Recent decisions taken by Centre for farmers have freed agriculture economy from years of slavery.

Industries will have think how they will turn Indian into a net exporter of products.

Indian are saving a total of ₹19,000 crore due to usage of LED bulbs. Carbon emissions have also reduced due to the same.

At this time we've to take Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'. This isn't the time for conservative approach. It's time for bold decisions and bold investments. It's time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain.

Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian artware in other countries'. This path shown by Swami Vivekananda is inspiration for India in post-COVID world.

DBT, JAM have helped millions of beneficiaries.

We have to revive manufacturing sector in West Bengal; this is time for bold investments, not conservative decisions.

We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector. We've always heard "What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow". We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together.