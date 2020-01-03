New India depends on technology, says Modi at 107th session of Indian Science Congress

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 107th session of Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru today.

While addressing the gathering, Modi said,'I wish you all a happy 2020. May this year be marked by prosperity in your lives and productivity in your labs. I'm particularly happy that one of my first programmes at the start of a new year and decade is linked to science, technology and innovation.''

''The last time I had come to Bengaluru, the eyes of the nation was set on Chandrayaan 2. That time, the manner in which our nation celebrated science, our space programme and the strength of our scientists will always be part of my memory,'' Modi said.

''The world is coming to innovate here in Bengaluru. This city has developed a great eco-system for development and research and every young scientist, innovator and engineer wants to connect with this. We've gone to the No. 3 position in peer-reviewed science and engineering publications. It is also growing at a rate of about 10 per cent, compared to the global 4 per cent,'' he said.

''I'm also happy to learn that India's ranking has improved in the innovation index to 52. The growth story of India depends on its success in the science and tech sector. There is a need to transform the landscape of Indian science and technology. My motto for young scientists is: Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper. Our schemes have created more technology business incubators in the last 5 years than in the previous 50 years. I congratulate our scientists for these accomplishments,'' the Prime Minister said.

''His government's focus on doubling the income of Our Annadaatas will not only bring prosperity to them but also transform Rural India in a big way,'' he said.

Modi further said,'' Our successes in space exploration should now be mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea. We need to explore, map and responsibly harness the vast oceanic resources of water, energy, food and minerals.''

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan.

Modi is on a two-day visit to the state which will conclude on Friday.

Earlier yesterday, he launched five Young Scientists Laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He also offered prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he addressed a gathering after distributing Krishi Karman Awards to states.