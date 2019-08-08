Modi underscore importance of defanging Article 370: Highlights
New Delhi, Aug 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, explaining the Centre's stand on the abrogation of Article 370. While justifying the decision, he said that the move is aimed at benefiting the people of the state and they have nothing to worry about.
Follow all the updates live:
11:15 PM, 8 Aug
Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma also said India, being the largest democracy in the world, should have had self-confidence by not denying the people their fundamental rights and liberties in J-K. Sharma also said that the bifurcation of the state and its downgrading is without any precedent in the history of India. He said there is a clampdown in the entire region and it should be lifted.
11:14 PM, 8 Aug
Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India was voluntary and the political leadership endorsed the decision. "What the Prime Minister has said is a repetition of what Home Minister Amit Shah has said. That can hardly be reassuring for the people of Jammu and Kashmir...It lacks any conviction and logic which would be reassuring the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir about the respect of their fundamental rights," he told PTI.
11:14 PM, 8 Aug
In a series of tweets, Shah said, "During his address to the nation this evening, PM @NarendraModi has shared his vision and commitment for the development of the people of J&K and Ladakh region. The peace, prosperity and welfare of these regions is the top most priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
11:14 PM, 8 Aug
BJP president and Union Home Minister said the prime minister shared his vision and commitment for the development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region and and urged them "to be a part of this historic journey".
11:13 PM, 8 Aug
The BJP hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "inspiring" address to the nation on his government's action on Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but the opposition Congress said it was "hardly reassuring" for the people and lacked conviction.
8:50 PM, 8 Aug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address with the promise that the decision to defang Article 370 will only benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir
8:39 PM, 8 Aug
Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India. Many have sacrificed their lives for this. The list of martyrs from Kashmir is lengthy. We have lost a lot of people from across the country. All these people want peace Jammu and Kashmir says PM Modi. This decision will be beneficial to all. This will help in global peace says PM Modi.
8:39 PM, 8 Aug
Those who believe in the Indian Constitution have the right to live well. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a right to realise that area. I assure the people of J&K that their problems will be solved. I wish all the people on the occasion of Eid. The centre is taking all steps to help you observe Eid.
8:36 PM, 8 Aug
I want to tell everyone, that any problem of people of J&K and Ladakh is also our problem. We are with them in their happy moments and their sad moments.
8:33 PM, 8 Aug
All those who oppose this decision should keep national security in mind. I only request them to support us. We have good work to dip. This is the country’s problem. Their problems are ours says Modi. Scrapping of Article 370 is a reality and it is time to work towards it says Modi.
8:32 PM, 8 Aug
Decades of dynasty rule in J&K prevented the youth from political leadership. Now my youth of J&K will lead the development work and take the region to new heights.
8:31 PM, 8 Aug
It is time to take the products of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to the world says Modi. Ladakh will have spiritual, eco tourism. There will be innovative spirit in Ladakh. People will have better infrastructure and job opportunities says PM Modi.
8:30 PM, 8 Aug
I am confident that in future even international films will be shot there.
8:27 PM, 8 Aug
I call on the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to come forward and work towards its development. These areas have a potential to become a great tourist spot. Once the situation is normal, development will take place, says PM Modi.
8:27 PM, 8 Aug
I urge the film industry to think about shooting more films in J&K and Ladakh. This will help the tourism industry and also provide employment to the youth.
8:27 PM, 8 Aug
I am hopeful that development will take place. There should be digitisation and this will help the youth get employment.
8:24 PM, 8 Aug
I have full faith that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will move forward. Decades of family rule has deprived the people of the state.
8:22 PM, 8 Aug
J&K will be under central government rule. This is a decision that was taken in the interest of the state. Due to this there has been good governance and benefits to the people says PM Modi.
8:19 PM, 8 Aug
I want to assure that your leader will be chosen by you. You will have to right to chose your representative, says PM Modi. You will get to chose your CM also says Modi.
8:19 PM, 8 Aug
All Jammu and Kashmir employees including police force to get benefits on par with those in the rest of the country says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
8:19 PM, 8 Aug
Projects blocked for decades have been expedited,
8:18 PM, 8 Aug
The democracy in the our nation is so strong but you will be surprised to know that in J&K there are thousands of people who could not vote in elections or contest them
8:15 PM, 8 Aug
8:14 PM, 8 Aug
In different states of the country sanitation workers come under the sanitation worker act, but workers from J&K were deprived of it. In many states strong laws are their to stop atrocities against dalits, but this was not the case in J&K.
8:13 PM, 8 Aug
New employment opportunities will given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
8:12 PM, 8 Aug
There was never any discussion as to how Article 370 was adversely affecting the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. And it is surprising, no one was able to really tell how did the article benefit the people.
8:12 PM, 8 Aug
8:10 PM, 8 Aug
8:10 PM, 8 Aug
8:10 PM, 8 Aug
5:36 PM, 8 Aug
The PM would address the nation at 8 pm.
5:49 PM, 8 Aug
This is Prime Minister Modi's first address to the nation after the Union Government's move to repeal Article 370 which gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir. This decision taken on Monday is said to be one of the most contentious decisions taken by any governments in recent times.
6:10 PM, 8 Aug
Speculations are rife that it could on the crucial decision about Kashmir.
6:18 PM, 8 Aug
The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.
6:28 PM, 8 Aug
Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
6:41 PM, 8 Aug
The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.
6:59 PM, 8 Aug
In a now-deleted tweet, All India Radio said PM Modi's speech will be available on Indraprashta, FM Rainbow and FM Gold channels.
7:08 PM, 8 Aug
PM Modi has formally addressed the nation several times in his first term. He gave an address on February 15, a day after the Pulwama terror attack. On November 8, 2016, he appeared on national television, announcing his government's move to ban Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.
7:37 PM, 8 Aug
PM Modi's address comes days before the customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort.
8:01 PM, 8 Aug
Narendra Modi addresses the nation after Article 370 Revoked.
8:04 PM, 8 Aug
Like one family one nation, we have taken a historic decision on Jammu and Kashmir
8:06 PM, 8 Aug
The development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh had not taken place due to Article 370.
8:06 PM, 8 Aug
The security of the people is not a worry. They will be safe.
8:08 PM, 8 Aug
Parliament makes a law and it is not effective in one state. This is unaceeptable. The PM was referring to the special status that was granted to Jammu and Kashmir. This led to lakhs of people in the state getting cheated.
8:09 PM, 8 Aug
The dream of Sardar Patel, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Atalji and of crores of patriots has been fulfilled.
8:10 PM, 8 Aug
8:10 PM, 8 Aug
8:10 PM, 8 Aug
8:12 PM, 8 Aug
8:12 PM, 8 Aug
8:13 PM, 8 Aug
8:14 PM, 8 Aug
8:15 PM, 8 Aug
8:18 PM, 8 Aug
8:19 PM, 8 Aug
8:19 PM, 8 Aug
8:19 PM, 8 Aug
8:22 PM, 8 Aug
8:24 PM, 8 Aug
I have full faith that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will move forward. Decades of family rule has deprived the people of the state.
8:27 PM, 8 Aug
I am hopeful that development will take place. There should be digitisation and this will help the youth get employment.
