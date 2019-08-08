  • search
    PM Modi address to nation LIVE: PM’s statement shortly amidst Pak tensions

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Aug 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm.

    PM Modi address to nation LIVE: Will Kashmir be the focus
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The PM is expected to speak about the Jammu and Kashmir issue and abrogation of Article 370.

    Stay tuned for all the updates live:

    7:37 PM, 8 Aug
    PM Modi's address comes days before the customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort.
    7:08 PM, 8 Aug
    PM Modi has formally addressed the nation several times in his first term. He gave an address on February 15, a day after the Pulwama terror attack. On November 8, 2016, he appeared on national television, announcing his government's move to ban Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.
    6:59 PM, 8 Aug
    In a now-deleted tweet, All India Radio said PM Modi's speech will be available on Indraprashta, FM Rainbow and FM Gold channels.
    6:41 PM, 8 Aug
    The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.
    6:28 PM, 8 Aug
    Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
    6:18 PM, 8 Aug
    The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.
    6:10 PM, 8 Aug
    Speculations are rife that it could on the crucial decision about Kashmir.
    5:49 PM, 8 Aug
    This is Prime Minister Modi's first address to the nation after the Union Government's move to repeal Article 370 which gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir. This decision taken on Monday is said to be one of the most contentious decisions taken by any governments in recent times.
    5:36 PM, 8 Aug
    The PM would address the nation at 8 pm.

