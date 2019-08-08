  • search
    PM Modi address to nation LIVE: Will Kashmir be the focus

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The PM is expected to speak about the Jammu and Kashmir issue and abrogation of Article 370.

    Stay tuned for all the updates live:

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:10 PM, 8 Aug
    Speculations are rife that it could on the crucial decision about Kashmir.
    5:49 PM, 8 Aug
    This is Prime Minister Modi's first address to the nation after the Union Government's move to repeal Article 370 which gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir. This decision taken on Monday is said to be one of the most contentious decisions taken by any governments in recent times.
    5:36 PM, 8 Aug
    The PM would address the nation at 8 pm.

