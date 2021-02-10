PM Modi accuses 'Andolanjeevis' of hijacking farmers protests

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday has called out "andolanjeevis" for "hijacking" the farmers' protest.

Modi said he considered the farmers' protest to be "pavitra (pure)".

"I consider the Kisan Andolan to be Pavitra. But, when Andolanjeevis hijack Pavitra Andolans, showcase photos of those jailed for serious offences, does it serve any purpose? Not allowing toll plazas to work, destroying telecom towers- does it serve a Pavitra Andolan."

The PM urged the country to stay wary of "andolanjeevis".

Modi said the central government and the Parliament have great respect for the farmers who are voicing their views on the three farm bills and that is why top most ministers have been talking to them. He again allayed apprehensions on the farm laws, saying neither any agriculture 'mandi' (market) has shut down after the three laws were enacted nor has the MSP stopped, rather the MSP has only increased which no one can deny.

As the Congress party made an uproar and staged a walk out during the speech, the Prime Minister also took a sharp dig at the Congress and said its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha units move in opposite directions.

He asserted that such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solutions for the country's problems.

Earlier PM Modi said while replying to The Motion of Thanks on President's address in the Rajya Sabha, "We are well aware of some terms like 'shram jeevi' and 'buddhi jeevi'. But I am seeing that for some time a new entity has come up in this country- andolan jeevi. This community can be spotted wherever there is a protest, be it agitation by lawyers, students, or labourers, sometimes at the forefront and sometimes from behind. They cannot live without protests. We have to identify such people and protect the nation from them. They are parasites."

Slamming the PM over his andolanjeevi remark, several opposition leaders including P Chidambaram and Rahul Gandhi earlier on Wednesday have reacted.