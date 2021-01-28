To strengthen security network, participation of NCC is being boosted: PM Modi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday accorded Guard of Honour at the rally of National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground. The Prime Minister also inspected the parade at the rally.

Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Be it the floods or any other calamity, NCC cadets helped the people of this country last year. During the Corona period, lakhs of cadets worked with the administration & society across the country. It is commendable."

"The government has made efforts to see that the role of NCC is further expanded. To strengthen the security network in the border and coastal areas, the participation of NCC is being boosted," PM Modi said.

Violence on Republic Day is unfortunate but will not end farmers' stir: Arvind Kejriwal

"Last year, on August 15, it was announced that NCC will be given new responsibilities in around 175 districts in the coastal and border areas. For this around, 1 lakh NCC cadets are being trained by Army, Navy and Air Force. Of these, 1/3rd cadets are girls," PM Modi added.

Earlier, in a press release, the PMO said that PM Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and witness cultural performance during the event.

PM Modi all set to address World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue today

The Prime Minister would also present awards to the deserving cadets and would later address the gathering. During the event, the cadets would exhibit a cultural performance and would also showcase their abilities in the fields of adventure sports, music and performance arts, the PMO release added.

Munawar Faruqui bail denied | Amit Shah visits injured cops | Oneindia News

The NCC is a youth wing of India's armed forces and is open to students across all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. The organisation comprises the Army, Air Force and Navy wing, and imparts basic military training in small arms and drills to the cadets. The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps act of 1948.