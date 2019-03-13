PM Modi a flop show on Unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi in Chennai

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Mar 13: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said unemployment was the biggest issue for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Rahul said "the job creators are under attack. Everyone believes that Narendra Modi is a flop show when it comes to job creation and employment."

The Congress chief also reiterated his criticism against the rival BJP for releasing the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar back in 1999, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power, following the kandahar hijacking. "BJP must answer why they freed Masood Azhar," he said.

On their alliance strategy in several states, the Congress leader says, "We have firmed up in a number of states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand. Talks on alliance in Bihar have practically concluded, conversation on alliance in J&K is close to the final stages."

In a veild attack on BJP-RSS Rahul Gandhi said "This country is not going to be ruled from Nagpur. After 2019, there will be nobody in India below the minimum income line. This is a revolutionary idea that we are studying. BJP differentiates between states where they are in power and where they are not. That's anti-national. The BJP does not see all states similarly. I believe in decentralisation. I don't think the country should be run from the PMO. I also don't believe that a state should be run from the CM's office. I believe in the powers of all offices, including panchayats."

On the question about who is the PM face from the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi said, "Who will be the Prime Minister (from the opposition) is for the people to decide. It is very arrogant for us to talk about it. The entire opposition is united in defeating PM Modi, BJP and RSS."

Talking about the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi said, "We do not think there are questions about the capability of the Rafale aircraft. The only question we are raising is about Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani. There should be an investigation, the people should be punished."

On his father Rajiv Gandhi's assasination, Rahul said "The personal issue we have dealt with. The legal issue needs to take its course. It is for the court to decide. We don't have any animosity towards anybody."