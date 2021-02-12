'Modi has given part of India's territory to China': Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack at Narendr Modi over Ladakh standoff, claing that the prime minister had "given away a part of Indian territory to China'.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul said "The PM is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese. He is spitting on the sacrifice of our army. He is betraying the sacrifice of our army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it."

"Now, we find our troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory. Now, we have moved from Finger 4 to Finger 3. Why has Mr Modi given up our territory to the Chinese, the Congress leader said.

He said that on Thursday Rajanth Singh made a statement on the situation in Eastern Ladakh.

The Defence Minister didn't speak a word on the most important strategic area - Depsang Plains - from where China had entered. The truth is that the prime minister has given away the Indian territory to China. He must answer to the country," Gandhi alleged.