'PM lives in my heart': Chirag Paswan predicts post-poll LJP-BJP govt in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 16: Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Friday described himself as 'Hanuman' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I don't need photos of PM Modi. He is in my heart. Much like Hanuman's devotion for Ram, if you cut open my heart you will find only Modi-ji," Chirag Paswan, said.

On the BJP's accusations of the LJP leader seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paswan said, "I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I will tear open my chest and show it."

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier on Friday alleged that Paswan is "trying to mislead people" and called the LJP a "vote-cutter".

"Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in Bihar. Now he is trying to mislead people by taking names of senior BJP leaders," Javadekar said, adding that the BJP does not have "any B or C or D team". He went on to say that Chirag Paswan's LJP, which decided to go solo in the state, will be reduced to a "vote-cutter party".

Responding to Javadekar's "vote-cutter" comment, Paswan said, "I am disappointed at the BJP's language."

The BJP is contesting on 121 of the total 243 seats in Bihar and JD(U) on 122 seats. The JD (U) and the BJP were expected to accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the Vikassheel Insaan Party respectively, from its quota of seats.

The Bihar polls are scheduled in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.