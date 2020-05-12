  • search
    PM leading from front, has announced world's largest relief package: BJP

    By PTI
    New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the world's largest holistic relief package and he is leading from the front in this time of the COVID-19 crisis, BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday.

    Thanking Modi for announcing a Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package, Nadda said this is around 10 per cent of the GDP and the prime minister's proactive approach will build a self-reliant India.

    "Today, our honourable prime minister has declared the world's largest holistic relief package … to address land, labour, liquidity & laws," Nadda said, adding that this package will support every section of society.

    The BJP chief said the 21st century will be defined by India and in the times of COVID-19, Modi is leading the country from the front. Today, he laid the foundation stone for implementing this, Nadda said. Underlining that self-reliant India is the "mantra" for driving the country towards this new change, Nadda said self-reliance is the panacea to fight COVID-19.

    Describing the prime minister's economic package as historic, BJP spokesperson Shahnawz Hussain said Modi has shown a new path for development of the country and turned despair into hope by announcing it. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Modi "is the biggest package India has ever seen".

