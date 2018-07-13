PM to lay foundation stones of Poorvanchal expressway in Varansi, medical college in Mirzapur

New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur districts of Uttar Pradesh between July 14 and July 15, 2018. In Azamgarh, the Prime Minister will lay the Foundation Stone of the 340-km-long Poorvanchal Expressway on July 14 besides addressing a rally.

Poorvanchal Expressway will connect several important cities and towns of eastern Uttar Pradesh including Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur with the state capital Lucknow. Once this Expressway is complete, Delhi will be connected via Expressway to several major towns and cities of the State from Noida in the west to Ghazipur in the east. The PM will address a rally in Azamgarh.

The Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of important projects, cumulatively worth over Rs 900 crore in Varanasi. Among projects to be dedicated are the Varanasi City Gas Distribution Project and Varanasi-Ballia EMU train. The foundation stone will be laid for the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and several projects under the Smart City Mission and Namaami Gange. The Prime Minister will also lay the Foundation Stone for an International Convention Centre in Varanasi.

In a separate event, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will release a book titled 'Meri Kashi,' in the presence of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will visit Mirzapur on July 15, where he will dedicate the Bansagar Canal Project to the Nation. This project will provide a big boost to irrigation in the region, and will be greatly beneficial for the farmers of Mirzapur and Allahabad districts of Uttar Pradesh.

At the same event, Narendra Modi will lay the Foundation Stone of the Mirzapur Medical College. He will inaugurate 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the state. He will also dedicate a bridge over the River Ganga at Balughat, Chunar, which will facilitate connectivity between Mirzapur and Varanasi.