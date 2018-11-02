  • search

PM launches Support and Outreach Initiative for MSME

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched event of the Union Government's Support and Outreach Initiative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on Friday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union Minister Giriraj Singh were also present.

    PM launches Support and Outreach Initiative for MSME
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Highlights of PM Modi's speech:

    • 12 major decisions taken by Central govt for MSMEs Sector are proof that when after breaking Silos, collective initiatives are taken, collective responsibilities are fulfilled, & collective decisions are taken, it creates a comprehensive impact.
    • It's a matter of pride for us that India has taken a high jump of 23 ranks in "Ease of Doing Business" ranking this time. 4 yrs ago,when this govt wasn't in power, we were at 142th position. Today we are at 77th rank & I believe that "top 50" isn't too far from our reach.
    • I dedicate 59 minute loan approval portal to you & it has started benefiting the MSMEs businessmen already.
    • The government has decided to increase interest subvention on pre & post shipment credit from 3% to 5%
    • It is now mandatory that all the companies with turnover of more than Rs 500 crore will have to be join TReDS platform, that is Trade Receivables e- Discounting System. So that MSMEs doesn't face trouble in cash flow

    Read more about:

    narendra modi msme arun jaitley

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 18:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue