PM launches National Digital Health Mission: Here is how the Health ID will work

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that all Indians would get a Health ID.

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Health IDs for all | Vaccine update | Oneindia News

During his Independence Day address, the PM launched the National Digital Health Mission and said that it would bring about a revolution in India's health sector. He also said that now all Indians would get a digital health ID.

The PM said that every time you visit a doctor or pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in the health profile, the PM also said.

The National Digital Health Mission comes under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Under the scheme each patient will be given an ID card and would have confidential medical data such as prescriptions, diagnostic reports and discharge summaries.

The patient would give their doctors or health providers one-time access to this data during their visit to the hospital or for consultation. The access would have to be given separately for each visit. The NDHM will also allow patients to access health services remotely through tele-consultation and e-pharmacies. This would also offer health-related benefits.

During his speech, the PM also said that there are three coronavirus vaccines being tested. They are different stages of trials, he also said.

Our roadmap to bring a vaccine to all Indians in the shortest time possible is ready, the PM also added.

The PM further said that the production will begin on a large scale once we get a nod from our scientists. We will produce the vaccine in large numbers, he further said.

The PM also hailed the people who are in the frontline against this battle against COVID-19. He also said that the children, who are the future of this country are present at the Red Fort today owing to the restrictions. He also recalled the contributions of the corona warriors and paid tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the pandemic.