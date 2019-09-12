  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM launches Maan Dhan Yojana; to benefit over 5 crore farmers

    By Shreya
    |

    Ranchi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana in Ranchi, which will benefit over 5 crore small and marginal farmers across the country.

    Under the Maan Dhan scheme, farmers above the age of 60 will get a monthly pension of Rs 3,000, said the statement. The government has set aside Rs 10,774 crore for the next three years under the scheme.

    Image Courtesy: @DDNewsLive
    Image Courtesy: @DDNewsLive

    The government will also spend around Rs 10,000 crore in the next two months to build schools under the Eklavya scheme in Jharkhand, Odisha and other states.

    A total 1,16,183 farmers in Jharkhand have registered themselves under the scheme so far/

    The chief minister said under the 'Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana' and 'Swarojgar' pension schemes, beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after completing 60 years of age.

    New pension scheme: Relief for farmers and traders under Modi 2.0

    The Prime Minister had in September last year launched the 'Ayushman Bharat' health scheme from Ranchi.

    The prime minister also inaugurated the new building of the Jharkhand Assembly and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj.

    The multi-modal terminal was built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj. It will have a cargo storing capacity of 30 tonne per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels, he said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi farmers

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue