PM launches Maan Dhan Yojana; to benefit over 5 crore farmers

India

By Shreya

Ranchi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana in Ranchi, which will benefit over 5 crore small and marginal farmers across the country.

Under the Maan Dhan scheme, farmers above the age of 60 will get a monthly pension of Rs 3,000, said the statement. The government has set aside Rs 10,774 crore for the next three years under the scheme.

The government will also spend around Rs 10,000 crore in the next two months to build schools under the Eklavya scheme in Jharkhand, Odisha and other states.

A total 1,16,183 farmers in Jharkhand have registered themselves under the scheme so far/

The chief minister said under the 'Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana' and 'Swarojgar' pension schemes, beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after completing 60 years of age.

The Prime Minister had in September last year launched the 'Ayushman Bharat' health scheme from Ranchi.

The prime minister also inaugurated the new building of the Jharkhand Assembly and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj.

The multi-modal terminal was built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj. It will have a cargo storing capacity of 30 tonne per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels, he said.