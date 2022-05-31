YouTube
    PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 11th Installment: Date and Time, Amount, How To Check Status Online and Other Details

    New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 11th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, worth nearly Rs 21,000 crore on May 31, in Shimla.

    PM Modi to release 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme today

    The amount was released at the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav today.

    He also interacted with beneficiaries about the impact of the wide-ranging schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural and Urban), Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, One Nation-One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

    PM Kisan 11th installment: Steps to check your name in the new beneficiary list

    Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

    Step 2: Under the Payment Success tab, you will see the map of India

    Step 3: Check the yellow coloured tab called 'Dashboard' on the right side.

    Step 4: Click on 'Dashboard'

    Step 5: Now, you will be taken to a new page.

    Step 6: Fill in your details in the Village Dashboard tab

    Step 7: Select your state, district, Sub-District, and Panchayat

    Step 8: Then click on the show button

    Step 9: Now, you can choose your details.

