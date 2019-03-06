'PM is responsible for the corruption around Rafale Deal', says Congress

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 06: As the hearing on the petitions against the Rafale verdict is underway at the Supreme Court, the Congress is addressing a press conference and is accusing the Modi government at the centre of heavy corruption in the Rafale deal.

While addressing media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said,"It is clear that PM Narendra modi misled the people with facts around the Rafale deal with his white lies and he is responsible for the corruption."

Continuing his speech, Surjewala says that the 36 Rafale fighters that Modi Govt is to procure are much more costlier than the 126 jet the UPA was proposing to purchase." The claims made by the Modi govt around the pricing has been junked by the INT report that has now been made public," he adds.

Surjewala further alleged that Modi made sure that bank guarantee for the Rafale deal is removed so that Dassault could get the profit.