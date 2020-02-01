PM is 24 karat gold says Rajnath Singh

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 01: Hitting out at the Opposition for "creating a misunderstanding" among Muslims over the amended Citizenship Act, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 24-karat gold and his intention should not be doubted.

    Addressing a rally at Mehrauli, Singh asserted that no one could raise a finger at any bonafide "Muslim brother".

    He said fear was being instilled by the opposition among Muslims to garner votes.

    "Our Prime Minister is 24-karat. His intention cannot be doubted," he said, adding that his government believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.

    Taking aim at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Singh said instead of maintaining good relations with the Centre, he often got into a fight (dangal) with it and squandered five years.

    No power can stop Kashmiri Pandits from returning to Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

    The defence minister said issues like abrogation of special provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Triple Talaq and Ram Temple in Ayodhya have always been the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto.

    He said there was a difference in Kejriwal's "kathni" (words) and "karni" (deeds).

    "I think, leaders should not make promises, and if they do, then they have to go any extent to fulfil it," Singh said.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 7:38 [IST]
