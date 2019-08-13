  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM inaugurates dynamic facade lighting of Parliament House Estate

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Dynamic Facade Lighting of the Parliament House Estate.

    Modi inaugurated the special dynamic system of over 800 LED lights that have been installed on the facade of Parliament House to enhance the building's grandeur.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    According to Lok Sabha secretariat officials, 875 LED lights, which will change colour every few seconds, have been placed on the facade of the Parliament House.

    [Modi says J&K won't stay UT long, promises early elections]

    These are power efficient and uses only one-fifth of the electricity compared to other types of lights. Members of Parliament were also invited for the inauguration, the officials said, adding that the lighting system would enhance the beauty and visibility of the Parliament building.

    A similar lighting system was installed on the South and North Block at Raisina Hills in 2017.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi parliament

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 21:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue