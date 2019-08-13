PM inaugurates dynamic facade lighting of Parliament House Estate

New Delhi, Aug 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Dynamic Facade Lighting of the Parliament House Estate.

Modi inaugurated the special dynamic system of over 800 LED lights that have been installed on the facade of Parliament House to enhance the building's grandeur.

According to Lok Sabha secretariat officials, 875 LED lights, which will change colour every few seconds, have been placed on the facade of the Parliament House.

These are power efficient and uses only one-fifth of the electricity compared to other types of lights. Members of Parliament were also invited for the inauguration, the officials said, adding that the lighting system would enhance the beauty and visibility of the Parliament building.

A similar lighting system was installed on the South and North Block at Raisina Hills in 2017.