PM to inaugurate facilities at AIIMS, Safdarjung tomorrow

New Delhi, Jun 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a super speciality and an emergency block at Safdarjung Hospital here tomorrow.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Centre for Aging at AIIMS. It will provide the elderly population with multi-speciality healthcare.

The planned facility will have 200 general ward beds, an official statement said here. At the event to be held at AIIMS, he will inaugurate a 555-bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital as also dedicate a 500-bed New Emergency Block there.

He will dedicate a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a 'connection motorable tunnel' between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre, the statement said.

PTI

