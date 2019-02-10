PM in South India: Modi tears into opposition during his 3 rallies

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guntur, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed three rallies in Southern India and unveiled development projects in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Modi left no stone unturned to launch scathing attack on the opposition in all three rallies.

PM Modi began his day by landing in Vijaywada's Gannavaram airport, where he was received by the Governor. Breaking protocol, no one from Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet was present at the airport. Only the state Chief Secretary and the police chief were there. After a rally in Guntur, PM Modi visited Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, and Hubbali, Karnataka, later in the day.

Modi laid the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur.

In Karnataka, Pm Modi took a jibe at HD Kumaraswamy over the political turmoil in Karnataka and said during his Huballi rally that it is difficult to know who is in charge of the state.

He also laid the foundation stone of IIT and IIIT to Dharwad.

Here are the Highlights from 3 rallies:

Taking a dig HD Kumaraswamy, PM Modi says that on a daily basis Karnataka CM is being threatened. All his energy goes in ensuring that he can save his chair from the big leaders of the Congress, says Modi. The PM said CM sheds tears publicly about his compulsions. New India wants a model of “Mazbooti” and not “Majboori”, says PM Modi. Attacking the Congress for its "disinterest" in the welfare of the farmers, youth and the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Opposition is selfish and works only for their own interests. "Since decades they have been playing the same game. For votes, they come up with a 10-yr plan to waive off farm loans. They lie and in reality loan of only 25-30 out of 100 farmers are waived off. There too, farmers get only a few hundred rupees and rest goes into pockets of middlemen," says PM. People who thought they will never be questioned about their earnings are now being questioned and giving accounts for their loot. Those who looted made to give accounts of benami property abroad, says PM Narendra Modi. The previous govt sanctioned 13 lakh houses in the urban areas, out of which only 8 lakh were completed. However, our govt sanctioned 73 lakh houses in 55 months, out of which 15 lakh have been completed, says PM Narendra Modi. In the past 4 years, our government has continuously worked for the poor and the middle class, says PM Narendra Modi. Projects worth Rs 5,000 crores have been inaugurated few moments ago which gives an impetus to the vision of development for all. We are also preparing for the next generation infrastructure in the various cities of the country, says PM Modi. " For the first time in history taxable income of Rs 5 Lakh per annum has been kept out of the purview of taxation. This will also benefit our young friends in Hubli-Dharwad as most of the youth fall in this income group," Modi says. The government is moving ahed with focus on these things - education to children, earnings for youth, medicine for the aged, irrigation for farmers and voice of the people. PM called them five tenets of development. PM Modi paid his tributes to the seer of Siddaganga Mutt, Shivakumara Swami who devoted his entire life to the oppressed and marginalised. "I would like to pay my tribute to the seer of Siddaganga Mutt, Shivakumara Swami ji who devoted his entire life to the oppressed and marginalised," says Modi. PM Modi begins his address in Hubli. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) – Dharwad. He also witnessed the E-Griha Pravesh of 2350 houses constructed under PMAY(U) at Dharwad. Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Hubli where he will address a public rally shortly. pic.twitter.com/1X253LU9fq — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019 PM Modi arrives in Hubli. "The good work of the NDA govt has made some people very unhappy and their unhappiness has turned into desperation and abuse for Modi. Opposition's political culture of abusing Modi may give them some space in television but the elections are fought on one’s vision for the nation, not slander and attack," says PM Modi in Tiruppur. Let us all work together to take Tamil Nadu and India to greater heights, says PM Modi. For the first time in India’s history, a government has spoken about doubling of farmer’s income rather than giving them loan waivers as promised by Opposition as a part of their election propaganda, says PM Modi. I dare them to give me one instance where the BJP has altered the social justice system in the nation. On the contrary, it was the Third Front Government, where both DMK and Congress removed reservation in promotions for SC and ST communities, says PM Narendra Modi. "Those who thought only they are born to rule are disturbed because there is a government that is working. Their unhappiness has turned into depression and abuse," says Modi. "This so called alliance just want to bring Modi down, they do not have an agenda for the nation," says PM. "18,000 villages that were in darkness now have brightness. By 2022 we are aiming to achieve housing for all," says PM Modi. PM Modi begins address in Tiruppur. Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tiruppur. He will launch several development projects here and address a public rally shortly. pic.twitter.com/0yq4DbMkCb — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019 PM Modi arrives in Tiruppur. Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tiruppur. He will launch several development projects here and address a public rally shortly. pic.twitter.com/0yq4DbMkCb — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. He will launch several development projects here and address a public rally shortly. Addressing a public rally in Guntur, PM Modi said, “From fighting the Dushta Congress under the formidable NTR Garu to becoming a Dost of Congress, the TDP has come a long way. Andhra Pradesh has seen the TDP’s true colours. My ‘senior’ in politics, Shri Chandrababu Naidu obviously has lots to hide. Else why won’t he give an account of what his miserable Government has done for Andhra Pradesh. Centre has left no stone unturned for the state’s progress but the priorities of the TDP are different.” PM Modi asks, “Chandrababu Naidu promised to realize the dreams and also to follow the footsteps of NTR. But today is he giving respect to NTR? The leader of TDP who should have worked for Congress Free India is now supporting the Congress Party.” Referring to the protest by the TDP workers against Modi’s visit, he said, “I am happy TDP has told me to 'go back' to Delhi! I am glad TDP people are holding slogans - ‘go back Modi.’ Meaning I will go back and take authority again in Delhi. Meaning, I will come back to power again and be back in Delhi.” PM while launching a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh CM, said “Chandrababu Naidu has reserved every foul word available in dictionary for Modi. Is this the culture of the state?” The Centre is working on every single point of the Andhra Pradesh Re-Organisation Act-2014 created during the bifurcation of the state. It is because of this that 10 out of 11 higher education institutions including IIT Tirupati, Anantapur Central University, IIM Visakhapatnam, AIIMS in Mangalagiri, have been started in the state. “Our govt gave more funds to Andhra Pradesh under special package more than what special status would have given it. The special package was hailed by Naidu in the house, but he later took a U-turn on it,” said PM Modi. “I would like to put a full stop on series of lies. In past 55 months Central govt has released adequate funds for the development of Andhra. However, the state govt never utilised the funds allocated in an efficient manner,” he added “Projects worth Rs 3 lakh crores including logic and manufacturing hubs and central institutes proposed for Andhra Pradesh. A central university in Ananthapur, IIM in visakhapatnam and AIIMS in Mangakagiri have also been planned for the state by the Centre government,” said PM Modi. "Their (TDP) leaders are being investigated in various cases. CM is part of Maha milawat club": PM Modi "CM of Andhra promised the sunrise of Andhra but is fixated with the rise of his own son," said PM Modi. "He is uncomfortable that I ask him for accounts of his work. He is asked to give record of every single rupee of taxpayers' money," said PM Modi. Hitting out at N Chandrababu Naidu, Modi said he was "scared of losing the election." He also said that he wanted to bring his son in politics. "Your watchman has made him uneasy," said PM Modi, pointing to himself. "But now, instead of continuing NTR's promise of a Congress-mukt Andhra Pradesh, he has become friends with them", says PM Modi in Guntur. "It was due to the arrogance of the Naamdaar family in Delhi that NT Rama Rao swore to rid Andhra Pradesh of Congress rule," said PM Modi. Assam's North Eastern Gas Grid was launched yesterday. Many cities of the country are being connected through city gas distribution system. "He keeps reminding me he is my senior. But he is senior in backstabbing his father-in-law. He is senior in changing parties and making alliances. What has happened to Chandrababu Naidu? Why does he keep pointing out that he is senior?" PM Modi said. "N Chandrababu Naidu said he would be the sunrise chief minister. But he seems interested in raising profile of his son. He told me he would turn around the infrastructure of Andhra Pradesh. But he himself took a u-turn," says PM Modi. Only 55% people had gas connection before 2014 but now the number has gone up to 90%, says PM Modi. The central government has also selected Amravati under HRIDAY scheme, so that the heritage sites here can be conserved and developed. Modi in Guntur says, "Amravati in Guntur has been a center of India's faith and spirituality since ages. Now it is becoming a center of energy of new Andhra Pradesh and new India." Modi began his speech in Telugu and invoked poet Gurram Jashuva, freedom fighter Vavilala Gopalakrishna and Nayudamma, a doyen of medical science, who all hailed from Guntur. Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur. pic.twitter.com/eiR9bHlKXX — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019 Modi dedicated three central projects -laying foundation for coastal installation at Krishnapatnam, strategic crude oil storage facility in Visakhapatnam and S1 Vasishta development project at Amalapuram - from the meeting venue. Modi was greeted with black balloons by the protesters on his arrival to Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada. BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana was disallowed entry into Gannavaram airport. Police said Kanna’s name is not on the list of VIPs shortlisted by higher authorities. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu skipped protocol obligations to receive PM modi at Gannavaram airport. Governor ESL Narasimhan arrived to the airport from Hyderabad to receive PM Modi. Protests were staged across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached state capital Amaravati on a day-long visit. Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the venue in Guntur where he will address a public rally shortly. He will also lay the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project today. pic.twitter.com/Zv36sKuWZO — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the venue in Guntur where he will address a public rally shortly. He will also lay the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project today. Modi landed in Gannavaram airport in Andhra Pradesh and has left for his Guntur rally. Ahead of rally, TDP workers have allegedly tore down Modi’s flexies at Jinnah centre in Guntur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies and unveil development projects in three southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) southern campaign where it faces a tall order to increase its footprints in four out of five states.