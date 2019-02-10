PM in South India: ‘Naidu took U-turn on development, 'backstabbed' father-in-law NTR', says Modi

Guntur, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur.

This is the first time the Prime Minister will visit Andhra Pradesh after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) broke ties with the NDA government last year. The TDP, Congress and Left parties have all planned big protests across Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the updates:

PM while launching a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh CM, said “Chandrababu Naidu has reserved every foul word available in dictionary for Modi. Is this the culture of the state?” The Centre is working on every single point of the Andhra Pradesh Re-Organisation Act-2014 created during the bifurcation of the state. It is because of this that 10 out of 11 higher education institutions including IIT Tirupati, Anantapur Central University, IIM Visakhapatnam, AIIMS in Mangalagiri, have been started in the state. “Our govt gave more funds to Andhra Pradesh under special package more than what special status would have given it. The special package was hailed by Naidu in the house, but he later took a U-turn on it,” said PM Modi. “I would like to put a full stop on series of lies. In past 55 months Central govt has released adequate funds for the development of Andhra. However, the state govt never utilised the funds allocated in an efficient manner,” he added “Projects worth Rs 3 lakh crores including logic and manufacturing hubs and central institutes proposed for Andhra Pradesh. A central university in Ananthapur, IIM in visakhapatnam and AIIMS in Mangakagiri have also been planned for the state by the Centre government,” said PM Modi. "Their (TDP) leaders are being investigated in various cases. CM is part of Maha milawat club": PM Modi "CM of Andhra promised the sunrise of Andhra but is fixated with the rise of his own son," said PM Modi. "He is uncomfortable that I ask him for accounts of his work. He is asked to give record of every single rupee of taxpayers' money," said PM Modi. Hitting out at N Chandrababu Naidu, Modi said he was "scared of losing the election." He also said that he wanted to bring his son in politics. "Your watchman has made him uneasy," said PM Modi, pointing to himself. "But now, instead of continuing NTR's promise of a Congress-mukt Andhra Pradesh, he has become friends with them", says PM Modi in Guntur. "It was due to the arrogance of the Naamdaar family in Delhi that NT Rama Rao swore to rid Andhra Pradesh of Congress rule," said PM Modi. Assam's North Eastern Gas Grid was launched yesterday. Many cities of the country are being connected through city gas distribution system. "He keeps reminding me he is my senior. But he is senior in backstabbing his father-in-law. He is senior in changing parties and making alliances. What has happened to Chandrababu Naidu? Why does he keep pointing out that he is senior?" PM Modi said. "N Chandrababu Naidu said he would be the sunrise chief minister. But he seems interested in raising profile of his son. He told me he would turn around the infrastructure of Andhra Pradesh. But he himself took a u-turn," says PM Modi. Only 55% people had gas connection before 2014 but now the number has gone up to 90%, says PM Modi. The central government has also selected Amravati under HRIDAY scheme, so that the heritage sites here can be conserved and developed. Modi in Guntur says, "Amravati in Guntur has been a center of India's faith and spirituality since ages. Now it is becoming a center of energy of new Andhra Pradesh and new India." Modi began his speech in Telugu and invoked poet Gurram Jashuva, freedom fighter Vavilala Gopalakrishna and Nayudamma, a doyen of medical science, who all hailed from Guntur. Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur. pic.twitter.com/eiR9bHlKXX — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019 Modi dedicated three central projects -laying foundation for coastal installation at Krishnapatnam, strategic crude oil storage facility in Visakhapatnam and S1 Vasishta development project at Amalapuram - from the meeting venue. Modi was greeted with black balloons by the protesters on his arrival to Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada. BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana was disallowed entry into Gannavaram airport. Police said Kanna’s name is not on the list of VIPs shortlisted by higher authorities. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu skipped protocol obligations to receive PM modi at Gannavaram airport. Governor ESL Narasimhan arrived to the airport from Hyderabad to receive PM Modi. Protests were staged across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached state capital Amaravati on a day-long visit. Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the venue in Guntur where he will address a public rally shortly. He will also lay the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project today. pic.twitter.com/Zv36sKuWZO — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the venue in Guntur where he will address a public rally shortly. He will also lay the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project today. Modi landed in Gannavaram airport in Andhra Pradesh and has left for his Guntur rally. Ahead of rally, TDP workers have allegedly tore down Modi’s flexies at Jinnah centre in Guntur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies and unveil development projects in three southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) southern campaign where it faces a tall order to increase its footprints in four out of five states.