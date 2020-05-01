PM holds strategic meeting, discusses hand holding of investors

India

New Delhi, May 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings to review the strategies to attract more foreign investment and also promote domestic investment.

PM Modi also reviewed the contribution of the mining sector in increasing employment opportunities.

The PM said that there should be a more proactive approach to solve the problems of investors. They should get all possible help from the central and state governments.

PM Modi wants bailout package first for MSMEs, poor and the vulnerable

Clearance should be done in a time bound manner, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office read.

It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands/plots/estates in the country and provide necessary financing support. During the meeting, the PM directed that the action should be taken for a more proactive approach to handhold the investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary Central and State clearances in a time bound manner.

Various strategies to bring investments into India in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were discussed. Detailed discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies & be more proactive in attracting investments.

PM discusses potential economic reforms in mines and coal sectors to boost economy

It was also discussed that the reform initiatives undertaken by the various Ministries should continue unabated and action should be taken in a time bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede promotion of investment and industrial growth.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, the Home Minister, the Minister for Commerce & Industries, MoS (Finance) along with senior officials of the Government of India.