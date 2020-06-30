  • search
    PM has ensured no one sleeps hungry in country: Javadekar on extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured no one sleeps hungry in the country, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday, hailing the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

    In a televised address to the nation, Modi announced extension of the PMGKAY, a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till end of November. Under the scheme, five kgs of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month will be given free of cost to the poor. The scheme was initially rolled out for three months.

    "Eighty crore people which means 16 crore families will get 25 kgs food grains free in next five months, five kgs chana dal free in five months," Javadekar said.

    "No other country in the world has such a food security scheme. This will take care of food for everybody," he said.

    This will ensure no one sleeps hungry in the country, the Union minister said and added that the prime minister should be congratulated for this. On the extension of the PMGKAY, Modi said it will cost the government Rs 90,000 crore more.

