PM has betrayed Indian soldiers and India's soul: Rahul Gandhi

By
    New Delhi, Sep 22: In a straight out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi alleged that the PM has joined hands with buisness tycoon Anil Ambani and scammed Rs 1,300 crores in the Rafale deal.

    In a twitter post, Rahul Gandhi called out the Prime Minister in what he calls as the " One Hundred & Thirty Thousand Crore, SURGICAL STRIKE on the Indian Defence forces." He also said that the PM has dishounered the martyred soldiers and has shamefully betrayed 'India's soul'.

    Rahul's attack has come after the former French President Hollande's claim that India suggested Anil Ambani's Reliance defence as it's partner in the Rafale deal.

    Earlier, a French media report quoted former French President Francois Hollande as purportedly saying that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as the partner for Dassault Aviation in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale jet fighter deal and France did not have a choice.

    But both the French government and Dassault aviation, the company that manufactures Rafale planes have claimed otherwise.

