    PM has 'assured' help: Rahul Gandhi on Kerala floods

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 09: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation in Kerala and sought assistance for those affected in the State, including in his constituency Wayanad. Gandhi called Modi and asked for relief and assistance to those affected.

    "Spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad. The PM has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster," Gandhi tweeted from his Wayanad MP twitter handle.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    The India Meteorological Department on Friday sounded a red alert in four districts Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki and Malappuram and warned of "excessively heavy" rains at isolated places in these areas. An orange alert has been issued in five districts.

    Kerala-Karnataka Rains Updates: 42 dead as rains wreak havoc in Southern states

    Army personnel have been deployed in three districts - Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam. In addition to this, two columns of Armymen have been kept standby at the military station. Army sub-area Bangalore is coordinating the entire flood operations in Kerala i.e. both Kannur DSC and Pangode military station Trivandrum.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi kerala floods assistance disaster rescue operations imd

