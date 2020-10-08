YouTube
    PM greets IAF on its foundation day

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Indian Air Force on its foundation day, saying the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect the country inspire everyone.

    In a tweet on the Air Force Day, he lauded the force and said its brave soldiers do not only protect Indian skies, but also play a leading role in serving humanity during any crisis.

    Indian Air Force Day 2020 : A look at IAF's mighty fighter jet fleet

    The prime minister also posted a brief video in which he speaks of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) beginning in 1932 as a force of six pilots and 19 airmen and its rise to become one of the strongest forces in the 21st century.

    It is a memorable journey, Modi said, as he praised the IAF and noted the pride and respect it commands from people.

