PM good at only giving slogans on women safety: Rahul Gandhi

Scaling up his attack on the Narendra Modi over the issue of women safety, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (October 25) questioned the Prime Minister's silence on Unnao rape case in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is an accused.

Speaking at Mahila Congress event in Kota, Gandhi, referring to 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative, said PM Modi gave a good slogan but did nothing ensure safety of women.

"A UP MLA raped a woman, but the Prime Minister remained silent. UP Chief Minister did not say a word. PM gave a good slogan in support of women, but when the time came to walk the talk, he did nothing," he said today in poll bound Rajasthan.

Gandhi's attack on Modi government over women safety intensified following the raging #MeToo campaign in which former Union Minister M.J. Akbar was accused of sexual harassment and wrongdoing by women journalists.

"Women today in India are scared to come out. They do not know what will happen to them. There is a reason for that. Today Prime Minister for the first time in India tries to divide the country, spreads hatred. Similarly his supporters also spread hatred," he said last week in Madhya Pradesh said.

On 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (Save daughter, educate daughter), Gandhi had said, "The actual slogan should be 'Beti Padhao aur Beti ko BJP ke MLA se Bachao' (educate daughter and save her from BJP MLA)."