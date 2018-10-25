  • search

PM good at only giving slogans on women safety: Rahul Gandhi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Scaling up his attack on the Narendra Modi over the issue of women safety, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (October 25) questioned the Prime Minister's silence on Unnao rape case in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is an accused.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Speaking at Mahila Congress event in Kota, Gandhi, referring to 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative, said PM Modi gave a good slogan but did nothing ensure safety of women.

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to undertake 2-day poll campaign in Rajasthan from tomorrow

    "A UP MLA raped a woman, but the Prime Minister remained silent. UP Chief Minister did not say a word. PM gave a good slogan in support of women, but when the time came to walk the talk, he did nothing," he said today in poll bound Rajasthan.

    Gandhi's attack on Modi government over women safety intensified following the raging #MeToo campaign in which former Union Minister M.J. Akbar was accused of sexual harassment and wrongdoing by women journalists.

    Poll dates

    "Women today in India are scared to come out. They do not know what will happen to them. There is a reason for that. Today Prime Minister for the first time in India tries to divide the country, spreads hatred. Similarly his supporters also spread hatred," he said last week in Madhya Pradesh said.

    Also Read | CBI at war with itself under Modi rule: Rahul Gandhi

    On 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (Save daughter, educate daughter), Gandhi had said, "The actual slogan should be 'Beti Padhao aur Beti ko BJP ke MLA se Bachao' (educate daughter and save her from BJP MLA)."

    Read more about:

    rajasthan Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 rahul gandhi congress

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue