English

‘PM fit, country unfit': Azam Khan's jibe at Modi

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has taken a swipe at Narendra Modi over a fitness a video that the Prime Minister posted on social media of him doing exercises. Khan said that jawans are getting killed at the border and the Prime Minister is more keen to showcase his exercising skills.

    File photo of Azam Khan
    File photo of Azam Khan

    "The killing of army jawan, the killing of journalist, the killing of students have taken a backseat, focus is on fitness. There jawans are getting killed and here the prime minister is exercising. So prime minister is fit and country is unfit," he told the media.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14 tweeted a video of his morning exercises. In the video, PM Modi can be seen doing a variety of Yoga exercises, including pranayam, on what appears to be the lawns of his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

    Modi posted a two-minute-long video with a message, "Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises (sic)."

    Modi, who is known to practice yoga regularly, was seen performing a number of asanas which appeared to vary in degrees of difficulty. Additionally, he also was seen practising breathing exercises which are known to improve the body's immunity - among several other benefits.

    The #HumFitToIndia challenge began with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore taking to his Twitter handle to urge Indian citizens towards adopting a fitter lifestyle.

    Read more about:

    azam khan narendra modi fitness

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 22:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue