‘PM fit, country unfit': Azam Khan's jibe at Modi

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has taken a swipe at Narendra Modi over a fitness a video that the Prime Minister posted on social media of him doing exercises. Khan said that jawans are getting killed at the border and the Prime Minister is more keen to showcase his exercising skills.

"The killing of army jawan, the killing of journalist, the killing of students have taken a backseat, focus is on fitness. There jawans are getting killed and here the prime minister is exercising. So prime minister is fit and country is unfit," he told the media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14 tweeted a video of his morning exercises. In the video, PM Modi can be seen doing a variety of Yoga exercises, including pranayam, on what appears to be the lawns of his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Modi posted a two-minute-long video with a message, "Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises (sic)."

Modi, who is known to practice yoga regularly, was seen performing a number of asanas which appeared to vary in degrees of difficulty. Additionally, he also was seen practising breathing exercises which are known to improve the body's immunity - among several other benefits.

The #HumFitToIndia challenge began with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore taking to his Twitter handle to urge Indian citizens towards adopting a fitter lifestyle.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day