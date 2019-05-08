  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM counters Rahul Gandhi's ‘love dictionary’ with list of abuse

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday countered Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his party with a list of abuses hurled at him, before and after becoming the prime minister.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    "The way the naamadar (dynast) is holding up 'love dictionary', nobody is questioning it. They (the Congress) has shredded their dignity by abusing me," PM Modi said.

    "A leader of Congress called me 'gandi naali ka keeda' (an insect), one leader called me a mad dog, another one called me Bhasmasura. One more Congress leader - former external affairs minister - called me a monkey while another minister compared me with Dawood Ibrahim. I have been called a 'virus', 'Hitler', 'irresponsible and ill-mannered son', 'rabies infected dog', 'a mouse' etc.

    Congress has called also related me to 'Ravana', 'snake', 'scorpion', 'venom infecting person' etc," Modi alleged while addressing the crowd.

    "What is this dictionary of love? What are the words contained in it? How can he shower love on Modi?" the Prime Minister said today. The PM's remark -- that Rajiv Gandhi had "ended his life as bhrashtachari (corrupt) number one" -- had been vehemently criticised by the leaders of the opposition.

    Days later, Rahul Gandhi posted his comment, reinforcing it at a rally on Monday. "Narendra Modi insulted a martyr (Rajiv Gandhi), no matter how much hatred he has for my family, I only have love for him."

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 19:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue