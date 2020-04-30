  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM condoles Rishi Kapoor's death

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered his condolences on the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

    Condoling the demise of the actor Rishi Kapoor Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted,

    "Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent.

    PM condoles Rishi Kapoors death

    I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

    Rishi Kapoor’s top ten films: A tribute to the legend who charmed millions with 'Bobby' & 'Chandni'

    The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday aged 67.

    Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

    The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice.

    More RISHI KAPOOR News

    Read more about:

    rishi kapoor narendra modi bollywood

    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X