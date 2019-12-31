PM condoles demise of Nagaland Assembly speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu, describing him as a diligent leader who was devoted towards development of the state.

Yhoshu (67) died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling lung cancer for several months.

"Anguished by the demise of the Speaker of Nagaland's Assembly Vikho-o Yhoshu. He was a diligent leader who devoted his life towards the progress of Nagaland. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in these moments of sadness," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Nagaland declared 'disturbed area’ for six more months

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and undergoing treatment in Mumbai since then. He is survived by wife and 10 children.

Hiis mortal remains will be taken to his native village Kigwema for the general public to pay their last homage. The PRO said State funeral service will be held at his official residence at 11 am on January 1st.

Vikho-o Yhoshü, an alumnus of Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, was elected as the Speaker of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly in March last year.

Normal life hits Nagaland due to CAB protests

As a mark of respect to the departed leader, Nagaland Government announced three-day State mourning to be observed throughout the state beginning from today till 1st of January next year.

Governor of Nagaland and Meghalaya R N Ravi has expressed shocked at the untimely demise of Speaker of Nagaland Legislative Assembly Vikho-o Yhoshu.