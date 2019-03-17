PM adds prefix on Twitter, changes name to 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi'; other BJP leaders follow suit

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 17: Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday amplified 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed his Twitter handle to "Chowkidar Narendra Modi". He also urged supporters to take the #MainBhiChowkidar pledge against corruption.

    PM changes name on Twitter to Chowkidar Narendra Modi, other top BJP leaders follow suit

    Shortly after the PM, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal JP Nadda, Amit Malviya and Tajinder Bagga also prefixed 'chowkidar' to their names on Twitter.

    Also Read | PM Modi's latest online campaign #MainBhiChowkidar tops Twitter trend

    Several BJP chief ministers, including Uttarakhand CM Trivdendra Singh Rawat and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, also changed their names on Twitter.

    The campaign appeared to be a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has often used the phrase "chowkidar chor hai" (the watchman is a thief) as a taunt to the prime minister while referring to the controversial Rafale jet deal.

    Also Read | PM Modi kickstarts BJP campaign with 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge; Rahul calls it 'defensive'

    In order to boost the campaign, the prime minister's twitter handle began sending out automated "thank you" tweets to every Twitter handle that had used the #MainBhiChowkidar hashtag. While many Twitter users expressed joy at receiving what seemed like a personalised message from Narendra Modi, the automated messages also reached a host of parody accounts and accounts of people that are known to be critical of the prime minister or his party.

