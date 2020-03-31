  • search
    PM-CARES fund to help fight coronavirus: How to donate? Check details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) was created on 28 March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

    The fund will be used for combating coronavirus and similar things in the future. The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust.

    Members will include the defence, home and finance ministers. The fund will also enable micro-donations.

    Different from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund:

    The PM CARES fund is different from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), which was created in 1948 and has been used by the Union government ever since, even during the recent 2013 North India floods, the 2015 South India floods and the 2019 Kerala floods.

    Beware of fake PM CARES Fund UPI ID!

    Immediately after the fund was created a number of fake accounts popped up. While the original UPI account was PMCARES@SBI, Delhi Police booked unknown individuals for creating an account removing the 'S', PMCARE@SBI, intended to scam people.

    Here's how you can donate to PM-CARES fund ?

    Money can be donated to the PM-CARES Fund through debit and credit cards, Internet banking, UPI payments, as well as RTGS/ NEFT.

    PM CARES Account Details:

    Account Name: PM CARES

    Account Number: 2121PM20202

    IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

    SWIFT Code: SBININBB104

    Bank Name & Branch: State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

    UPI ID: pmcares@sbi

    PM CARES fund link: pmindia.gov.in

    Important note: The donations you make to the PM-CARES fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).

