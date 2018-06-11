English

PM calls council of ministers meeting on June 13

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, June 11:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of his government's flagship schemes and the agenda for the last year of the current NDA rule at a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

    PM calls council of ministers meeting on June 13. PTI file photo
    PM calls council of ministers meeting on June 13. PTI file photo

    According to sources, the meeting will be held in Parliament House.

    All ministers have been asked to attend the crucial meeting. The meeting of Council of Ministers, being held after a gap of seven months, comes in the backdrop of the recent setback in by-polls conducted in many states.

    Sources said the meeting may also deliberate on farm distress and the government's efforts to provide relief to them through various initiatives announced in the Budget like 1.5 times higher MSP than the cost of production.

    Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Start-up funding scheme, Mudra Yojana among others schemes will be reviewed in the meeting.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    narendra modi parliament bjp

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue