PM Modi assures Andhra, Telangana CMs of all help after heavy rains cause loss of lives

India

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday after the two southern states were hit by heavy rains and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue-and-relief work.

At least 10 and 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, following torrential downpour in the last 48 hours.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains."