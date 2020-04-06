PM asks ministers to prepare business continuity plan to fight COVID-19 impact on economy

New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the welfare of he farmer is of high importance and added that the farmers would provide all possible help to them during the harvesting season. In this regard, he suggested harnessing technology and encouraging exploration of innovative solutions like using 'truck aggregators' to connect farmers with mandis, on the lines of app based cab services. He also underlined the need to devise a strategy to ensure procurement of tribal products so that the source of income source of the indigenous tribal populace remains intact.

This was said during an interaction that the PM had with the central ministers via video conferencing today.

The PM also stressed on the importance of monitoring continuously and ensuring that the benefits of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana keep reaching the intended beneficiaries in a seamless manner. He added that planning should incorporate the possibility of further spread of the virus. There should be continuous monitoring to maintain timelines of production of essential medicines and protection equipment. Micro level-planning is essential to maintain supply lines and availability of essentials.

Stating that lockdown measures and social distancing must go hand in hand, Modi said that it is essential to strategise for the emergent conditions once lockdown ends. He asked the Ministers to prepare a list of ten major decisions and ten priority areas of focus once lockdown ends, while exhorting them to identify and implement pending reforms in their Ministries. While mentioning that due to the emergent challenges, the country needs to lessen its dependence on other nations, he asked all departments to maintain an objective index on how their work will promote Make in India.

Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, the PM said that the government must work on war-footing to mitigate the impact, adding that the Ministries should prepare a Business Continuity Plan. He noted that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots aren't existing should be made, adding that the crisis offers an opportunity to become self-dependent in the medical sector.

Highlighting the impact on India's exports, he asked the Ministers to submit actionable suggestions on boosting manufacturing and exports and ensure that new sectors and countries are added in India's export net. Prime Minister also asked the Ministers to popularise the AarogyaSetu app in the rural areas and grass root institutions to further spread information and awareness about the pandemic.

