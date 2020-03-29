  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 29: In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address since he announced the COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised for "taking harsh steps" which may caused difficulties, but also called the fight against COVID-19 a battle of life and death.

    PM apologises for taking harsh steps on COVID-19: Key takeaways from Mann ki Baat

    Entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate coronavirus:

    • The country will be saved if everyone follow the rules on lockdown
    • Don't fear and panic. Take proper actions and follow doctor's advice
    • PM Modi thanks drivers, e-commerce firms, bankers
    • Coronavirus patients are not criminal, don't misbehave with them
    • Social distancing doesn't mean stopping of social interaction
    • We have to win this battle, we will definitely win this battle against coronavirus
    • Take up old hobbies such as gardening, music during lockdown to deal with isolation

    X