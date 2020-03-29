For Quick Alerts
PM 'apologises for taking harsh steps' on COVID-19: Key takeaways from Mann ki Baat
India
New Delhi, Mar 29: In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address since he announced the COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised for "taking harsh steps" which may caused difficulties, but also called the fight against COVID-19 a battle of life and death.
Entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate coronavirus:
- The country will be saved if everyone follow the rules on lockdown
- Don't fear and panic. Take proper actions and follow doctor's advice
- PM Modi thanks drivers, e-commerce firms, bankers
- Coronavirus patients are not criminal, don't misbehave with them
- Social distancing doesn't mean stopping of social interaction
- We have to win this battle, we will definitely win this battle against coronavirus
- Take up old hobbies such as gardening, music during lockdown to deal with isolation