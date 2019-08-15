  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India to have Chief of Defence Staff soon, says PM Modi

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 15: In a major military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the country will now have a post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) that will integrate the operations of the three forces--the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    "Our forces are India's pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)," PM Modi said in his I-Day speech.

    The prime minister said the CDS will ensure synergy among the three services and provide effective leadership to them.

    Independence Day: India needs high jump, trillion economy target achievable, says Modi

    A high-level committee set up to examine the gaps in the country's security system in the wake of the Kargil War in 1999 had called for the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff as a single-point military adviser to the Defence Minister.

    A group of ministers analysing required reforms in the national security system had also favoured appointing a chief of defence staff.

    In 2012, the Naresh Chandra Task Force had recommended creating the post of a permanent chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. The CoSC comprises chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force and the senior-most among them acts as its chairman as per existing norm.

    More INDEPENDENCE DAY News

    Read more about:

    independence day narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue