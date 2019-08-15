India to have Chief of Defence Staff soon, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15: In a major military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the country will now have a post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) that will integrate the operations of the three forces--the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

"Our forces are India's pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)," PM Modi said in his I-Day speech.

The prime minister said the CDS will ensure synergy among the three services and provide effective leadership to them.

A high-level committee set up to examine the gaps in the country's security system in the wake of the Kargil War in 1999 had called for the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff as a single-point military adviser to the Defence Minister.

A group of ministers analysing required reforms in the national security system had also favoured appointing a chief of defence staff.

In 2012, the Naresh Chandra Task Force had recommended creating the post of a permanent chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. The CoSC comprises chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force and the senior-most among them acts as its chairman as per existing norm.