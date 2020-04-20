PM, Amit Shah must explain: Mamata Banerjee on COVID-19 teams in Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sought to know the rationale behind the formation of six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to assess the enforcement of lockdown norms in states.

"We welcome all constructive support and suggestions, especially from the central government in negating the Covid-19 crisis. However, the basis on which centre is proposing to deploy IMCTs (Inter Ministerial Central Teams) in select districts across India, including a few in West Bengal is unclear," Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Monday.

"I urge both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to share the criterion used for this. Until then, I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism," she said.

Six central inter-ministerial teams have been mandated to ensure compliance of lockdown guidelines such as social distancing norms, the central government says.

The teams have been assigned to visit is to visit Kolkata, Howrah, Midnapore East, 24 Parganas North, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri.

The teams will assess the situation on the ground, issue necessary directions for remedy and submit a report to the central government.