‘PM 100% focused on his own image’: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over China issue

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 23: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the border standoff with China, saying that his government lacked a clear cut vision to take the nation forward.

"PM is 100% focused on building his own image. India's captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man's image is not a substitute for a national vision," Gandhi tweeted, along with a video in which he deliberated on how India should deal with the China situation.